Drink-driver banned after crashing van into subway in Leigh Park

A DRINK-DRIVER who fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his van into a subway has been banned from the roads.

Dean McKevitt was warned he could have killed somebody after he crashed the Ford Iveco at around 5am off Petersfield Road, Leigh Park.

Dean McKevitt was banned from driving after crashing a white Ford Iveco van into a subway in Petersfield Road, Leigh Park, on May 21. Picture: CPS

Magistrates heard yesterday that the 37-year-old was seen looking ‘very distressed’ walking around the van, but then fled.

Police picked him up at nearby Asda at 6am after tracing the vehicle to his home in Silvester Road, Waterlooville.

Andrew Newman, prosecuting, said McKevitt said the van ‘had been stolen’ and he was trying to find the vehicle.

A breath test revealed McKevitt had 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.

Dean McKevitt was banned from driving after crashing a white Ford Iveco van into a subway in Petersfield Road, Leigh Park, on May 21. Picture: CPS

The legal limit is 35.

Sentencing, magistrate John Bolwell said: ‘I’m quite sure this has been a wake-up call for you. This could have been a lot worse for you and could have been substantially worse for anybody who happened to be around.

‘You could have easily killed somebody.’

McKevitt admitted to drink-driving in Petersfield Road on May 21. He was banned for 21 months and fined £346, with a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.

Dean McKevitt was banned from driving after crashing a white Ford Iveco van into a subway in Petersfield Road, Leigh Park, on May 21. Picture: CPS

Opening the prosecution case, Mr Newman said: ‘A Ford Iveco van travelling along Petersfield Road in Havant left the road nearside to the traffic light junction at Stockheath Road.

‘It collided with the entrance or exit of a subway, and came to a stop hanging over the parapet.’

A witness had seen the defendant in the immediate aftermath of the crash and police were called.

Police found a receipt that revealed McKevitt had made a transaction at Grosvenor Casino in Gunwharf Quays at 3.30am the same morning.

Dean McKevitt was banned from driving after crashing a white Ford Iveco van into a subway in Petersfield Road, Leigh Park, on May 21. Picture: CPS

Bridget O’Hagan, mitigating, said her client had an argument with his partner and had gone out.

She said: ‘Mr McKevitt had a row with his partner, had gone out late in the evening, stayed out as long as he could.

‘He drank a little, not a massive amount.

‘He accepts he was very tired and that the alcohol would contribute to the fact that he fell asleep at the wheel.’

Ms O’Hagan added: ‘He’s extremely lucky that something more serious didn’t happen to him. It’s very much a wake-up call. He accepts he panicked at the time, woke himself up and said “what on earth have I done?”.’

The court heard he had no prior convictions and co-operated at the police station.

The van after Dean McKevitt crashed it in Leigh Park