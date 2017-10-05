Drink-driver caught at McDonald’s banned for a year

Have your say

A DRIVER caught over the alcohol limit at McDonald’s has been fined.

Liam Doyle, 22, care of Tudor Close, Gosport, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court and admitted drink-driving at the fast food outlet in Speedfields Park, Fareham, on August 14.

Portsmouth magistrates fined him £80 and banned him from driving for a year.

A test revealed he had 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than double the legal 35mg limit.

Doyle must pay a £30 victim surcharge, magistrates ordered.