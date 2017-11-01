Drink-driver caught double the limit

A DRINK-DRIVER was banned from the roads for 20 months.

Jordan Coslett, 24, of Ferry Road, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving after being caught in Station Road on August 26 while double the limit.

A test revealed he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Coslett must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was also fined £50 by Portsmouth magistrates after admitting having cannabis, a class B drug.