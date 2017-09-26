Drink-driver caught five times the limit in Portsmouth jailed

Have your say

A DRIVER caught five times over the alcohol limit has been jailed.

James McGinley, 29, of Sea Mill Gardens, Southsea, was caught in Queen Street, Portsea, on July 9.

He was driving a Rover 25 without insurance or a licence.

Portsmouth magistrates heard a test revealed he had 178 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than five times the 35mg limit.

A judge jailed him for 16 weeks and must pay a £115 victim surcharge, and banned from dricing for three years.

McGinley admitted drink-driving, driving without insurance and without a licence.

Magistrates were told there was a ‘severe impairment of driving with very high reading’ and he was jailed without a pre-sentence report as custody was ‘inevitable’.