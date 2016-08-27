Drink-driver caught three times is banned

A MAN has been banned from the road for four years after drink-driving three times.

Patrick Chaplin, 49, of Manor Road, Hayling Island, admitted drink-driving on July 3 in Manor Road, on August 20 in the same road, and again on August 7 in Station Road, Hayling Island.

On August 7 he had 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, double the legal limit.

A test on July 3 he had 161 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, double the 80mg legal limit.

And on August 20 he had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Magistrates handed him a 12-week prison term suspended for 12 months, with a six-month alcohol treatment, a drink-impaired driver course and 19 days of rehabilitation.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.