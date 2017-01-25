Drink-driver double the limit is banned

A DRINK-DRIVER was fined £416 after being caught more than double the limit.

Thomas Neal, 29, of Clarendon Crescent, Titchfield Common, admitted the charge.

He was caught on December 28 last year driving a Volkswagen Golf in Titchfield Road.

A test revealed he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.

Portsmouth magistrates banned him from driving for 18 months with a £41 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.