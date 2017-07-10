Drink-driver is banned for 38 months

MAGISTRATES have fined a drink-driver.

Arthur Janjawa, 25, of Assaye Barracks, Bazaar Road, Tidworth, was caught on the A3 at Petersfield in a BMW on May 21.

A test revealed he had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35. His guilty plea was taken into account when he was sentenced.

He was banned from driving for 38 months by magistrates.

Janjawa must also pay a £340 fine, a £35 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.