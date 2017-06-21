Drink-driver with no licence banned for 20 months

MAGISTRATES banned a drink-driver for 20 months.
Robert Steele, 28, admitted drink-driving on the A27 at Emsworth, driving without insurance or a licence and failing to turn up to court.
He was fined £500 over the April 22 incident.
Steele, of Percy Avenue, Catchgate, Durham, must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
A test revealed he had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mg.
