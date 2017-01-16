Driver, 43, banned from the roads for three years

A DRINK-DRIVER nearly three times the limit has been banned from the roads.

Russell Aylward, 43, of Gainsborough Mews, Fareham, admitted drink-driving in Glenthorne Road, Portsmouth, on September 24 last year.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, an £85 victim surcharge, £250 costs and three-year ban.

A test revealed he had 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly triple the 35mg legal limit.

Aylward initially denied the charge but admitted it before a trial was due.