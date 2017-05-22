Driver arrested after van crash

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a van was left wedged over an underpass.

The incident happened at around 5am yesterday morning in Petersfield Road at its junction with Stockheath Road in Leigh Park.

Twisted metal was left hanging over the subway, used by many to cross the busy dual carriageway Petersfield Road. The white Transit van’s wheels had buckled and were dangling from their axles.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘A 37-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of drive a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit.

‘He remains in police custody at this time.’

Hampshire police’s road policing unit took to Twitter to share photos of the incident at 6.24am.

In a post the unit said: ‘Suspected driver has just been arrested following RTI in Havant.’

There was no suggestion anybody had been injured in the crash.

Police did not disclose the details of how the crash happened.