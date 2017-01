MAGISTRATES fined a drink-driver £500.

Chad Sait, of Brightside, Waterlooville, was caught in Hambledon Road, on November 30.

A test revealed the 48-year-old had 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35mg.

He was banned from driving for 20 months and must pay a £50 victim surcharge plus £85 prosecution costs.

Sait pleaded guilty to drink-driving when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.