A DRIVER was banned for a year and fined £233.

Karolina Blednicka, 36, of Estella Road, Portsmouth, was caught with 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

She admitted drink-driving and driving without insurance on July 23 in Shearer Road, Fratton, and city magistrates banned her from driving for a year.

She must pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.