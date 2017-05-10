Driver caught more than double the limit is banned

MAGISTRATES have fined a drink-driver.
Geoffrey Regan was caught in St Thomas’s Road, Gosport, on February 11.
The 38-year-old, of Heritage Way, Gosport, was stopped driving a Vauxhall Astra.
A test revealed he had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.
City magistrates fined him £500 with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Regan was banned from driving for 20 months.
