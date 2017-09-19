Driver caught over three times the limit

A DRINK-DRIVER was caught over four times the limit.
Dariusz Gil, 40, of London Road, North End, admitted drink-driving on the A27 at Farlington on July 22.
Portsmouth magistrates heard he had 124 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 35.
Magistrates imposed a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.
He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Gil was banned from driving for two years but can reduce this if he completes a course.
