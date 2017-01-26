Driver caught using mobile phone on M27 for third time in three weeks.

A driver has been stopped while using a mobile phone on the M27 - for the third time in three weeks.

Hampshire Constabulary revealed the incident in a tweet from the county’s roads policing unit which said the driver had been apprehended at Junction 3 of the motorway.

The motorist was given a penalty ticket after being caught in the latest clampdown on motorists driving while disstracted.

Police tweeted about another incident, saying: ‘Driver on phone telling his boss he couldn’t talk as the Bluetooth set for hands free hadn’t connected. Ticket.‘