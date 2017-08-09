Driver charged with causing moped rider’s death in Portsmouth tells court: ‘I’m a sensible driver’

Have your say

A REFUSE worker accused of causing a moped rider’s death has told a jury: ‘I’m a sensible driver.’

Simon Boyd, 39, is on trial at Portsmouth Crown Court following a fatal crash between his Colas Mitsubishi truck and 52-year-old Gary Martin’s Yamaha motor scooter.

Boyd, of Chaffinch Walk, Waterlooville, denies death by careless driving.

Juror were earlier told the fatal crash happened when Boyd emerged out of Kirpal Road on to Eastern Road, where Mr Martin was travelling northbound.

Giving evidence, Boyd said: ‘I’m a sensible driver, I always check everything.

‘If I can see lights coming I stop.’

Jurors were told a forensic investigation found Mr Martin had a light illuminated on his motor scooter that was legally compliant.

In an exchange while Boyd was shown a photograph of the junction marked with experts’ assessment of how far away Mr Martin may have been, prosecutor Charles Gabb asked: ‘As you know he had his side lights on, why did you not see him?’

Boyd replied: ‘I was checking everything which I can see.’

Mr Gabb asked: ‘Do you accept that Mr Martin had to have been there?’

Boyd replied: ‘I don’t know because I didn’t see him.’

Mr Gabb asked: ‘How could you have possibly have failed to have seen him if you looked?’

Boyd replied: ‘I was checking for everything, even lights changing, everything.’

The defendant told jurors he had worked at Colas for 20 years at the time of the crash, which happened on October 26 last year at around 6.20am.

He was emptying dog excrement bins in the area, covering for someone on holiday, he said.

Asked what he did when he reached the junction, Boyd said: ‘I moved forward just a little bit on to the white line markings.’

He agreed he then stopped, adding: ‘Yes I did. Put it into neutral, handbrake on because I saw there was other lights coming.’

He added: ‘I had my indicator on.

‘Looked right, looked left, right, left, straight, blind spots, left and right, shoulders, looked again.

‘It was clear and pulled out.’

Boyd had told police he was stopped for two minutes.

Asked what happened after he said: ‘When I pulled out. Then there was a bang.’

The court heard he told a cyclist: ‘I looked both ways but I didn’t see anything.’

Earlier asked by Mr Gabb ‘do you think you were at fault?’ Boyd said: ‘No.’

Mr Gabb asked: ‘Whose fault was it?’

Boyd said: ‘I don’t know.’

Prosecution and defence barristers are making closing speeches this morning.

