Driver denies causing motorcyclist’s death

A DRIVER has denied causing the death of a motorcyclist.

Elaine Dorey, 63, of Westcroft Road, Gosport, pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Julie Corben by careless driving.

The 55-year-old grandmother died after a crash in The Avenue, Fareham, on June 15, 2015.

A judge at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday adjourned the case for trial on July 17.

Mrs Corben, from Hook Lane, Warsash, died when her black Harley-Davidson motorcycle was involved in a collision with a blue Fiat Doblo.

The vehicles were at traffic lights at the junction of The Avenue and Catisfield Road, in Fareham, near the Oast & Squire pub.

Addressing Dorey, judge Sarah Munro QC said: ‘I’m going to adjourn your case now for trial.

‘Your trial will take place on July 17.’

A pre-trial review will be held later this year.