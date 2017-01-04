Driver denies causing motorcyclist’s death

A DRIVER has denied causing the death of a motorcyclist.
Elaine Dorey, 63, of Westcroft Road, Gosport, pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Julie Corben by careless driving.
The 55-year-old grandmother died after a crash in The Avenue, Fareham, on June 15, 2015.
A judge at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday adjourned the case for trial on July 17.
Mrs Corben, from Hook Lane, Warsash, died when her black Harley-Davidson motorcycle was involved in a collision with a blue Fiat Doblo.
The vehicles were at traffic lights at the junction of The Avenue and Catisfield Road, in Fareham, near the Oast & Squire pub.
Addressing Dorey, judge Sarah Munro QC said: ‘I’m going to adjourn your case now for trial.
‘Your trial will take place on July 17.’
A pre-trial review will be held later this year.