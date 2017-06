A DRIVER who went through a rolling road block has been fined.

Highways officers were retrieving debris from the M27 after a car’s tyre had blown between junctions 3 and 2.

Spencer Lau-Brown, 35, of Lime Kiln Lane, Holbury, has now been convicted of neglecting or failing to comply with the directions of a traffic officer after driving his black BMW through the road block on November 19 last year.

He was fined £440 with a £44 victim fee and £85 costs.