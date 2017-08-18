Driver killed after car crashes into tree in Rowlands Castle

Have your say

A driver was killed when his car left the road and crashed into a tree in Rowlands Castle.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving one vehicle on Manor Lodge Road at 5.50pm yesterday.

Officers found a Nissan Qasquai which had left the road and collided with a tree.

The 59-year-old driver, from Rowlands Castle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today a Hampshire police spokeswoman said his next of kin had been notified and were being supported by specialist officers.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us police 101, quoting 44170318767.