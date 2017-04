MAGISTRATES have banned a drink-driver from the roads.

Derek Skinner, 54, admitted drink-driving in Fareham on February 4.

He was caught in Eastern Way with 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the 35mg legal limit.

Skinner, of Cobden Avenue, Southampton, was fined £375 with an 18-month driving ban.

He must also pay an £85 victim fee and £37 costs.