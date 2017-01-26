Driver’s terrifying ordeal as object hurled off bridge over A27 smashes sunroof

A DRIVER has told of the terrifying moment an object was hurled off a bridge and smashed her sunroof as she drove at 50mph on the A27.

Christine Smith and her husband Graham were sprayed with glass as the sunroof shattered from the impact of the unknown item as she drove home to Waterlooville on the A27 on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old had just picked up her husband, 60, from Portsmouth in her Hyundai iX20 when she heard a noise like a ‘giant explosion’.

Christine told The News she was driving at around 50 to 55mph in the middle lane under the Peronne Road bridge, which crosses the M27 and A27 between Hilsea and Cosham.

She said: ‘I heard this giant explosion and glass just rained down on us from the sunroof (pictured).

‘It’s a panaromic sunroof – it goes right across my car.

‘I was in the centre lane. I indicated to get over to the hard shoulder, realised what had happened and phoned the police.

‘The minute it happened I looked in the rear view mirror and could see two figures stood on the bridge.

‘Normally I have my seven-year-old grandson in the back of the car.

‘I was fortunate.’

Christine added: ‘It could have been far worse, it could have gone through our windscreen. I was very shaken up, I was shaking and angry. It’s just mindless.’

PC Sarah McEwen, from the Roads Policing Unit at Havant, said: ‘While this is a rare occurrence, this mindless act of criminal damage could have led to the driver sustaining serious injuries, or resulted in a serious multi-vehicle accident.’

Witnesses should call police on 101 quoting 44170030067, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.