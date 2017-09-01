Driver who mixed beer with soft drinks fined in court

Have your say

A PUB punter was caught drink-driving after mixing non-alcoholic beers with alcoholic drinks.

Neil Brooke, 58, of Owslebury Grove, Havant, was stopped in North Street, Emsworth, in his Mazda on August 15 at 11.22pm.

A test at the police station revealed he had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Brooke thought he was under the limit when he drove. There was no evidence of bad driving.

City magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink-driving yesterday. He must pay £635.

Stephen Bentley, for Brooke, said: ‘It’s simply miscalculation on his part.’