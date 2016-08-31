Drug-driver avoids jail for string of offences

A DRIVER has narrowly avoided jail after being caught driving after taking drugs.

Steven Brimecome, 30, of Cinderford Close, Portsmouth, admitted a string of driving offences.

At Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court he admitted failing to stop when told to by a constable, driving while unfit through drugs, driving without insurance and without a licence.

He also admitted possession of heroin, a class A drug.

Magistrates imposed a 12-week prison sentence but suspended it for 12 months and banned him from driving for 30 months.

He must complete 100 hours unpaid work.

The driving offences relate an incident in Sywell Crescent, Portsmouth, on July 4.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The court heard he showed ‘poor driving’.