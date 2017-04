A DRUG-driver has been banned from the roads for a year.

Charles Mullen, 27, of Woodcot Crescent, Havant, admitted drug-driving a Ford Fiesta in Prospect Lane on Janaury 2.

A test revealed he had cannabis at 8.6ug in his system. The limit is 2ug.

City magistrates fined him £500 with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs.