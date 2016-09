A DRUG-DRIVER has been banned from the roads for three years.

Amid Miah, 40, of Hartley Road, Hilsea, was caught driving in Gladys Avenue, Portsmouth, on June 21.

He later pleaded guilty to drug-driving and was fined £200 by Portsmouth magistrates.

A test revealed he had Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (cannabis) in his blood.

He must pay £115 costs.