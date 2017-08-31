Drugs arrest after ‘noxious substance’ sprayed in man’s eye in Portsmouth

Police have arrested a man after a 33-year-old man suffered a serious eye injury when a substance was sprayed in his face.

The victim was at a bus stop in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, when a man on a bike allegedly squirted a ‘noxious’ substance in his face.

A man has suffered a serious eye injury after a chemical attack in Commercial Road this morning

It happened on Monday between 12.30am and 1am.

Now a 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing an offensive weapon and possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘He remains in police custody at this time.

‘If you have any information, please call 101 quoting 44170332756, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

Police previously said the suspect cycled off in the direction of Lake Road following the attack and the victim was later taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham for treatment.

Police believe the incident was not an acid attack and early tests suggest it was ammonia that was used.