Drugs flat is sealed up as council gets closure order

A FLAT in Gosport used for drug deals has been sealed up.

A closure order was issued for a flat in Turner Avenue in Gosport following reports of anti-social behaviour and disorder.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court approved the order for 45 Turner Avenue under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 after Gosport Borough Council and Hampshire Police applied for the order to address reports of criminal behaviour and disorder including activity suggesting the exchange of drugs; anti-social behaviour throughout the day and night; and drug paraphernalia discarded in nearby areas.

The order lasts for three months until November 9 and means it is a criminal offence to enter the address during this time unless authorised by the police or Gosport Borough Council.

The flat has now been sealed up and anyone who breaks the order could face a fine or imprisonment.

This is the second recent closure order issued in Gosport following one last month relating to a flat in Niton Close, and shows the commitment of both the council and police to tackling anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Graham Burgess, chairman of the council’s community board, said: ‘This sends a clear message that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Gosport. The vast majority of our residents are responsible, law-abiding people and we will not let a minority ruin things for everyone else.

‘We are delighted the court has issued this order, it’s an excellent result for the local community and we will now be looking at any further action we need to take to protect residents from this sort of behaviour in the future.’

Chief Inspector Sharon Woolrich, who oversees policing in Gosport, said: ‘This is the second closure order we’ve secured with our colleagues from Gosport Borough Council in as many months.

‘It shows that we are working together to address residents’ concerns. Anti-social behaviour, especially when it’s related to the abuse of illegal drugs, simply won’t be tolerated.

‘We’ve worked with other agencies to obtain evidence of the problems being caused by 45 Turner Avenue, and presented these to the court to obtain the closure order because this type of activity has a huge impact on the wider community.’

Anyone concerned about drug-related crime or anti-social behaviour where they live, should contact their local Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.