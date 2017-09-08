Drunken man is fined £150

A MAN was fined £150 after being caught drunk.
Craigh Pugh, 29, of Magdala Road, Cosham, admitted the charge.
City magistrates imposed a £150 fine for the incident at Cosham train station on June 23. He must pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.
