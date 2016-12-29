E-fit released after robbery at Fratton shop

Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to after a robbery at a shop in Fratton.

The incident took place at about 8.15am on November 30 at the Spar shop in St Mary’s Road.

A man entered the shop, approached the counter and threatened members of staff. He made off with around £60 in cash from the till.

No-one was injured during the robbery.

The man in the e-fit is described as light-tanned, aged in his 20s and was around 5ft 6ins.

Detective Constable Angela Smith, of Fratton CID, said: ‘This robbery took place early in the morning, when there will have been people out and about.’

If you have any information call 101 and use the reference number 44160451107.