‘Easter eggs and vodka bottle’ hurled at police in house siege

Easter eggs and an empty bottle of vodka were among the items reportedly hurled at police in a siege at a house near Chichester.

Neighbours said they heard gunshots and police sirens as officers wearing riot gear arrived at the home in Peerley Close, Bracklesham, around 7pm.

A Sussex Police spokesman said police were called following reports of a disturbance.

They confirmed that items were thrown at officers but nobody was injured.

A man, approximately in his early 20s, was arrested following the three-hour incident.