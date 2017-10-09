Eastney cafe targeted in break-in

Have your say

THIEVES have broken into a popular cafe.

Staff at The Tenth Hole, in Eastney Parade, were left shocked after finding someone had cut through a fence and kicked a door in to get access.

Nothing was taken in the burglary, which happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

On its Facebook page staff posted CCTV images of people in the shop and confirmed the break-in.

Anyone with information should call PC Greg Meacham on 101 quoting 44170385512.