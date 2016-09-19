Eight motorbikes and mopeds stolen in Gosport since Friday

EIGHT motorbikes and mopeds have been stolen in the last three days in Gosport with some found burnt out.

Police are investigating the thefts as well as seven reports of thefts from cars and vans.

The eight motorbikes and mopeds were taken from addresses in Bridgemary Road and Nobes Avenue over the weekend.

Officers are trying to establish whether any of the incidents are linked.

They are reminding people of the following crime prevention advice.

- Always lock your bike and set its alarm if it has one.

- Try to use a designated motorcycle parking place with a stand and security loop.

- Park in safe areas where there are lots of passers-by and onlookers who will see if anyone is tampering with your vehicle.

- Don’t leave any items in your car.

- Make sure you lock your vehicle whenever you leave it.

Anyone with information on the thefts should call 101.