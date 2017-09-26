Eight murder arrests over Crookhorn shooting after police raids across the south

POLICE have arrested eight people after a man was shot in the face with a shotgun.

Jamie Sibley, in his 30s, was attacked in Athena Avenue, Crookhorn, at around 12.50am on February 13.

Police in Athena Avenue, Crookhorn, after the shooting. Picture: Malcolm Wells

He and his family have previously appealed through The News for witnesses after the attack that left Mr Sibley needing reconstructive surgery.

Now Hampshire police have revealed eight people were arrested today in raids across the south.

‘The arrests were made in early morning raids across Hampshire, London and Brighton, in conjunction with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service and the National Crime Agency,’ a police spokeswoman said.

Mr Sibley’s sister Mellissa Shaw, 30, has welcomed the arrests.

Jamie Sibley

She said: ‘It’s just progress and at the end of the day hopefully we’ll get justice for Jamie.

‘It’s positive, he’s doing okay – he’s just obviously trying to rebuild his life.

‘We’ve just left it in the hands of the police, they’ve been in constant contact with Jamie.

‘He’s suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder so that’s having a detrimental effect on him but he’s doing massively okay.

‘Hopefully convictions will be brought upon the right people that have done it.

‘It sends a positive message to people to have trust in the police that they’re doing their job.

‘If we don’t have trust in them who can we trust?’

The following people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder:

• A 16-year-old boy from London.

• A 22-year-old man from London.

• A 23-year-old man from London.

• A 47-year-old woman from London.

• A 26-year-old man from London.

• A 31-year-old man from Surrey.

• A 31-year-old woman from Waterlooville.

• A 31-year-old woman of no fixed address.

A 37-year-old man from Havant and a 35-year-old man from Waterlooville who were previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder were released with no further action earlier this month.

Marilyn Trimmer, 65, was at home in Athena Avenue with her husband, 65, and granddaughter, 16, when she heard a loud bang.

She previously said: ‘I heard a complete bang, really loud.

‘I was very nervous.

She added: ‘It sounded like a shotgun going off.’