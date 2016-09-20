Elderly man with dementia tells of his anger after conmen talk their way into his Denmead home and steal his wallet

AN ELDERLY man has told of his anger at being targeted by burglars.

Alfred Earwicker, 80, let two men into his home in Denmead when they asked to use his toilet.

Soon after the men left the bungalow, Mr Earwicker, who has dementia, realised that a blazer containing his wallet was missing.

A total of £560 was subsequently withdrawn from his Post Office account in two transactions.

Mr Earwicker said: ‘It really cheesed me off.

‘You just don’t go into someone’s home and take some of their property, do you?’

Mr Earwicker is cared for each day by his brother Gordon and nephew Simon.

Gordon, 72, said: ‘I don’t think Alfred’s been coping at all.

‘Whoever did it should have more common sense.’

Simon, 35, said: ‘Some days he has a go at us, some days he doesn’t.

‘It’s only since that robbery that he started taking it out on us. I don’t know why.’

Mr Earwicker, who lives alone, was previously burgled on Boxing Day in 2014.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the September 13 incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the men, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area, at the time.

One of the men was white with tanned skin, and about 5ft 4in tall.

The other was white with tanned skin, about 5ft 10in tall, and overweight.

Both men were wearing white tops with tree logos on the chest.

Det Con Jonathan Duggan, of the Northern Investigation Team, said: ‘I would like to remind people to keep their homes locked and secure, especially with the approach of darker evenings, and not to allow strangers into their homes under any pretext without first checking their identity’.

If you have any information, call Det Con Duggan on 101, quoting 44160348167.​