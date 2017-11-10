Elderly woman hit by car on zebra crossing in Waterlooville

AN ELDERLY woman was hit by a car on a zebra crossing, police have said.

The woman left before police arrived at the scene of the crash outside TK Maxx at Wellington Retail Park, Waterlooville.

She was hit by a grey Volkswagen Golf on the zebra crossing at 3.15pm on Thursday, November 9.

Police said the woman did not received any medical treatment and may have suffered injuries.

PC Mike Nol said: ‘We are trying to identify the elderly lady involved as we want to ensure that she receives the appropriate treatment if she is injured.

‘Do you know who this person could be? Have you had an elderly friend, relative or neighbour who has complained of being injured in a collision?

‘Please call us immediately if you think you know who this woman might be so we can make sure she is okay.

PC Nol said the area would have been busy at the time and is appealing for witnesses.

Call 101 quoting 44170436880.