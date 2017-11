ELEVEN people have been injured in crashes on roads around Waterlooville, police have revealed.

The figures come in the force’s latest weekly round-up of incidents in the area.

Among those hurt include a child who ran out in front of a parked car and into the side of another. Others include a 17-year-old motorcyclist who hit a car attempting to escape police and a pile-up on the A3 near Clanfield.