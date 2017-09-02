Ex-Scout leader jailed for child abuse

A DISGRACED senior Scout leader has been jailed.

Robert Iskett, 49, above, was convicted of three offences against a then-teenage boy, while he was leader of a group of sea scouts in Selsey in the late 1990s.

Iskett, a groundsman, was sentenced to a total of five-and-a-half years imprisonment at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday.

Sussex police said he indecently assaulted the boy during a group trip to the West Midlands, and also indecently assaulted and carried out acts of gross indecency with the boy at the address at which Iskett then lived off St Itha Close in Selsey.

At the time of his arrest in November 2015, Iskett was the District Scout Commissioner in Hampshire.

When he was arrested he was suspended and has since been kicked out the Scout Association after he was convicted at his trial.

The victim came forward after discovering Iskett had a senior role in the scouting movement.

Detective Constable Erica Lawrie said: ‘Iskett denied his guilt throughout and the victim had to attend court and give evidence, which the jury clearly found compelling.