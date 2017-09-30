Extra jail time for bomb hoaxer who told detective he would ‘kill’

Have your say

A MAN who caused the evacuation of a factory producing luxury cosmetics has been given an extra 20 weeks in jail.

Sean Fagan appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to face separate charges over messages he sent to a police officer and an ex-friend.

He had previously admitted conveying a threat – by telling the detective he would ‘kill’ an alleged burglar.

A previous hearing was told how Fagan was the victim of a burglary, but then police did not proceed with the investigation.

Fagan texted the detective on July 22 and said: ‘I’m going to kill the man.’

At magistrates’ court he was sentenced to eight weeks in jail, on top of his 12-month term for the bomb hoax at Estee Lauder’s Whitman Laboratories factory in Petersfield.

As reported, Fagan called his former workplace using his own phone causing a £155,000 loss to the firm and making 160 people evacuate.

Fagan also admitted another malicious communication by sending messages to a woman between March 23 and May 12 on Facebook.

District judge Anne Arnold handed him 12 weeks for this, with the new terms running consecutive, adding 20 weeks to his year-long bomb hoax sentence.

Fagan, 31, of Botley Drive, Leigh Park, was forced to apologise for contempt of court after ‘wilfully insulting’ the judge, who said his offences showed a ‘campaign of malicious communications and threats’.