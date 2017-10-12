Extra police patrols after Gosport 12-year-old is assaulted

POLICE officers have been out on extra patrols in Gosport today after the attempted sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl last night.

The girl was walking to school through an alleyway off Weymouth Avenue leading on to Eastbourne Avenue, between 8am and 8.15am, when a man grabbed her by the arm.

The man tried to put his hand down her top, but the girl struggled free and ran to safety.

Schools in the area have issued warnings to parents and advice to the students.

Gosport district commander Chief Inspector Sharon Woolrich said: ‘Officers will be patrolling the area around Weymouth and Eastbourne Avenues every morning and afternoon when school children will be in the area for the next few weeks.

‘We are also speaking to schools and our partners to offer advice on personal safety. I’d remind children to walk in groups where possible and to stick to well trafficked and well-lit areas.

‘Officers are following a number of lines of enquiry to progress this investigation, including reviewing CCTV and preparing an e-fit image of the man.’

Anyone with any information should call PC Samuel Jones at Fratton Police Station on 101 quoting 44170394329.