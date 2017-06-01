Extra police patrols to target drug and drink drivers in Hampshire

DRIVERS who get behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or drink are facing a crackdown, police said.

This month roads policing units in Hampshire will target drivers posing a danger to the public with extra patrols.

Despite a drop in drink-driver over the past 50 years, the Department for Transport said there was a six-fold increase in the number of drug drivers caught since March 2015.

Supt Simon Dodds, from Hampshire police’s joint operations unit, said: ‘Too many people are still taking the risk to drive whilst impaired, it’s simply not worth the devastation that is all too often left behind.

‘We are dedicated to reducing it, these people not only put themselves at risk, but others who are often innocently going about their daily lives.’