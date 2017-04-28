Facebook picture catches out fly-tipper

A MAN who dumped bricks in a street has been fined after a photo shared on Facebook led to his identification.

Darren Perry, from Tangmere, was caught after a member of the public spotted the pictures on Chichester District Council’s Facebook page.

They recognised the bricks as part of a brick arch which was demolished in January.

The number of the house , in Tangmere, was still attached.

A homeowner confirmed that he had asked a relative to dispose of the bricks.

Mr Perry was interviewed under caution and admitted the offence. He agreed to pay a fixed penalty notice of £250.

‘The council has spent more than £142,000 clearing away illegally dumped waste,’ said authority boss Louise Rudziak.