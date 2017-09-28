False imprisonment arrest after Portsmouth woman ‘assaulted’

A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment.

The 46-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after officers were alerted to an alleged assault and false imprisonment in Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, in Portsmouth, on Monday.

Hampshire police said the alleged victim was a 55-year-old woman.

The two women were known to each other, a police spokeswoman said.

She said: ‘We received a report of an assault and false imprisonment, a report that we received at 7.45pm on September 25.

‘The false imprisonment is alleged to have happened overnight into the day of the 26th.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.