Search

Family pays tribute to A27 motorbike crash victim

Mark Copley

Mark Copley

Binsteed Community Centre. Picture: Google Maps

Person breaks into Fratton community centre and kills chicken

0
Have your say

FAMILY of a man who died in a crash have paid tribute to him, saying he ‘will be sadly missed’.

Mark Copley, 51, pictured. of Cherry Tree Walk, Basingstoke, died in hospital on May 10 after a crash on the A27 off the Portsbridge Roundabout in Portsmouth.

The crash involved a car and Mr Copley’s motorbike on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 on April 30, at 12.10pm.

He was rushed to Southampton General Hospital but later died.

In a statement issued by police today, his family said: ‘He was a loving husband and a great dad, who will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.

‘A 32-year-old man, from Havant, was arrested in connection with this incident and was released but remains under investigation.’

Police requested anyone with information to call 101 quoting 44170160985.

Back to the top of the page