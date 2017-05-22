Family pays tribute to A27 motorbike crash victim

FAMILY of a man who died in a crash have paid tribute to him, saying he ‘will be sadly missed’.

Mark Copley, 51, pictured. of Cherry Tree Walk, Basingstoke, died in hospital on May 10 after a crash on the A27 off the Portsbridge Roundabout in Portsmouth.

The crash involved a car and Mr Copley’s motorbike on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 on April 30, at 12.10pm.

He was rushed to Southampton General Hospital but later died.

In a statement issued by police today, his family said: ‘He was a loving husband and a great dad, who will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.

‘A 32-year-old man, from Havant, was arrested in connection with this incident and was released but remains under investigation.’

Police requested anyone with information to call 101 quoting 44170160985.