Family pays tribute to devoted mum killed in Hampshire crash

TRIBUTES have been paid to a ‘devoted mother’ who died in a car crash last week.

Gena Close, 56, of Beverley Hills Park, Amesbury, was a passenger in the Mazda which was involved in a collision with an Audi A4 on August 23.

The crash happened on the A32 Wickham Road, near Droxford, just after 5pm.

Mrs Close was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she later died.

Today her family have paid tribute to her.

In a statement released by police, they said: ‘The family are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of Gena.

‘A devoted mother and wonderful sister. All who knew her were better for the experience.

‘She will forever be in our hearts.’

The driver of the Audi, a 36-year-old man from Gosport, has been arrested in connection with the collision. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Those with information about the incident are being urged to call the serious collision investigation unit on 101, quoting 44170326835, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.