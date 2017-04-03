Family tell of horror moment they were hit while crossing Gosport road

A MOTHER has spoken of the horrific moment her family was knocked down by a car while crossing a road.

Roxanne Richardson, 26, was crossing South Street in Gosport on Saturday, March 4, with her five-year-old son Troy Grantham and her partner Mark Dennis, 29, when they were hit by a grey car that had jumped a red light.

Roxanne Richardson (26), with her partner Mark Dennis (29) Picture: Sarah Standing (170387-4019)

The family had been out for the day and were on a pedestrian crossing with the green man showing when they were thrown up into the air by a Vauxhall Corsa, shortly after 5pm.

Mark said: ‘We got nearly all the way across and a car just raced through a red light and took us all out before we even had chance to notice it was there.’

He suffered a fractured elbow, head injuries and bruising, while Roxanne broke her ankle. Luckily, Troy escaped with only bruising.

Roxanne, from The Anchorage, Gosport, said: ‘I grabbed the little one and pulled him in to my body as close as I could and tried to protect him. He only got a couple of bruises, but I ended up with a broken ankle and Mark was cut where his face hit the windscreen.

‘We’d all been holding hands, walking home and talking about making pancakes when it happened. It was horrific.’

They are calling on the police to investigate further.

Mark said: ‘We want justice. It feels like nothing is being done about it.’

Adam Yarney, Roxanne’s stepfather, is also calling for more action to be taken.

He said: ‘This woman could have wiped out my whole family in an instant. Just thinking about it brings a tear to my eye.’

Roxanne, who has not been able to go to her work as a dinner lady or her cleaning job since the incident, said: ‘It was the perfect day out, then this happened on the way back. At the moment we are struggling as I do not get sick pay and living in a flat is hard to cope with the stairs. For the first week I could not do anything. It’s been tough.’

Roxanne said the police have written to her saying the woman responsible had been spoken to about driving without due care and attention, as she said the sun was in her eyes, and that she will be attending a driver awareness course.

However Roxanne said she does not think the punishment is strong enough.

She said: ‘I don’t think it’s enough. You get more for using your mobile phone while driving than she has for running over three people.’

A police spokesman said they were keen to hear from people who saw the driver before the incident.

He said: ‘Any witnesses can contact us by calling 101 and quoting 44170082410.’