Farewell Ritzy!

AFTER years of chasing the bad guys, police dog Ritzy has retired.

The loyal crime-fighter hung up her lead on Monday.

PC Stacy Beale, who was the dog’s handler for five years, said: ‘She was a good all-round general patrol dog and in this last year PD Ritzy contributed to a number of arrests for offences such as attempted murder, aggravated burglary and theft of pushbikes amongst many others.

‘She taught me many things: trust, determination and above all teamwork.

‘She was loved and feared by colleagues for various reasons.

‘I am proud to have worked such a dog.’

PD Ritzy will be looked after by her handler in retirement.