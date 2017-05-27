Fatal crash victim named

A PEDESTRIAN who died in a crash has been formally named by police.

Hampshire police said Sheridan Harris, 20, of Kiln Road, Fareham, died following a collision with a silver Skoda Octavia on Lake Road, at around 12.30am on May 13.

She died at the scene.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170178909, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

‘A 37-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention.

‘He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.’