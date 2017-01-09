Father pays tribute to son killed after 103mph motorway crash

THE father of a man killed by a drink-driving friend has said no prison sentence can bring his son back.

Gary Shaw, 50, spoke to The News after Billy Plested was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court for killing his friend Luke Shaw in a 103mph crash on June 26.

Plested, 21, was nearly double the legal limit when he over-steered on the M27 eastbound at Portsmouth.

His Vauxhall Corsa travelled 50 metres before hitting the embankment, overturned and then came to a stop in the carriageway.

Mr Shaw said: ‘It wouldn’t have mattered whether he got six months or a life. It’s not going to bring him back to life.’

Mr Shaw said he touches his keen motorcyclist son’s toolbox every day and spends time in his bedroom.

The Kwik Fit technician had just completed his apprenticeship before he was killed.

‘I just spend hours in his bedroom looking out the window, I know he’s not coming back,’ his dad added.

‘At least every other day I’m up at the cemetery, it’s life-changing for everyone.

‘Billy put his hands up from the start, in court he was emotional. I do believe that wasn’t because he was scared of going to prison, he was in tears.’

Plested, 21, of Cox Row, Chandlers Ford, was jailed for four years and eight months.

He admitted causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink and drugs, and a charge of causing death while unlicensed.

Plested was banned from driving for five years with a 28-month extension.