Federation demands politicians now pay up

THE man who represents rank-and-file police officers has told government: put your money where your mouth is.

John Apter, chairman of Hampshire Police Federation, said politicians had praised police after terrorist attacks – but must now fund forces.

He said: ‘In light of recent terrorist activities politicians and government have praised police, and whilst acknowledging professionalism and bravery is a good thing, we now need them to put their money where their mouth is and fund policing so it can deliver the service that the public would expect.’

He added: ‘For far too long we’ve been trying to manage an ever-increasing demand with a reducing number of officers and the maths just simply doesn’t add up.’

Mr Apter, who has been highlighting funding cuts for several years, also warned he feared this summer would see the same problems as last year for Hampshire’s force.

‘We can’t police by crisis management. We have to have the funds and make policing sustainable – with its current form its not.’