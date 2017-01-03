Female jogger kicked and robbed by thug

A FEMALE jogger was kicked to the ground and robbed in a violent attack.

The 30-year-old victim was out running in John Bunyan Close, Whiteley, when she was approached by a man who kicked her to the ground and stole personal items.

The incident happened just after 5.45pm on Friday, December 30.

Police have issued details in the hope her attacker can be found.

The man was white, aged 20 to 25, of skinny build, wore dark coloured trousers and a hooded top with the hood up. He also had a bicycle with him.

Detective Constable Angela Smith, said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to come and speak to us.

‘The victim was assaulted before the man stole her personal belongings and then made off from the scene. If you have any information, please get in touch.

‘As always I would advise people to take precautions when out running; try and run with other people when possible, tell someone where you are going and how long you expect to be, and always be aware of your surroundings.’

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Smith on 101 quoting 44160489869.